Alab collides with Mono Vampire today

Alab Pilipinas takes on Mono Vampire Basketball Club in Game One of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 at 8 p.m. tonight at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Alab swept its semifinal battle against defending champion Hong Kong Eastern Sports Club to earn its first finals appearance in franchise history. The San Miguel-backed squad pulled off a 98-94 stunner over Hong Kong Eastern then finished the series with a 79-72 triumph at Sta. Rosa.

Mono Vampire also upset the top seeded Chongson Kung Fu in two games.

The Thai cagers downed the Chinese team, 103-94, in their semis opener and ended the match-up at Stadium 29 in Bangkok after with an 83-20 victory behind Samuel Deguara’s buzzer-beating basket.

Alab is jumping into the fray brimming with confidence as the Jimmy Alapag-coached squad swept their elimination round games against Douglas Marty and the Vampires.

Alapag will lean on World Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee together with skipper Ray Parks Jr. and playoff sparkplug Paolo Javelona.

Marty will rely on Deguara, Filipino guard Paul Zamar and Fil-Am playmaker Jason Brickman.