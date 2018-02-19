Alab cruises to eighth straight win in ABL

Alab Pilipinas banked on a balanced attack as it drubbed Formosa Dreamers, 117-93, to stretch its winning streak in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Sunday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Six cagers pumped in double-digit scoring outputs, carrying Alab to a new league-best eight wins in a row.

The San Miguel-backed ball club also solidified its grip of the third spot with an improved 11-4 win-loss record.

World Import Justin Brownlee paced Alab’s onslaught with 27 points on top of 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Fellow import Renaldo Balkman drilled in 21 markers, 14 boards, six dimes and five blocks.

Lawrence Domingo chalked 16 points, captain Ray Parks Jr. scored 15 markers while veteran Dondon Hontiveros and Oping Sumalinog added 11 points apiece.

Alab massively outscored Formosa in second chance points , 27-9, and points off fastbreaks, 25-11.

Trailing by three markers in the early goings, the Filipino squad zoomed to a furious 20-6 run to earn a 22-11 lead late in the first period.

The visiting Taiwanese team narrowed the gap to 55-60 on Ronnie Aguilar’s jumper midway the third quarter.

But another fiery Alab rally spearheaded by Parks and Brownlee gave the Jimmy Alapag-mentored squad a huge 79-62 spread.

Alapag’s wards led by the double figures for the remaining of the game and even pegged their largest lead at 26 points with under three minutes left.

Cameron Forte finished with 29 points and 21 rebounds while Aguilar tallied 20 markers and 11 boards for the Dreamers, who fell to a tournament-worst 12-game losing skid.

Formosa sank further down the cellar with a dismal 1-14 slate.