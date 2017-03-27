Alab cruises past Kaohsiung in ABL

Alab Pilipinas got the result it wanted heading to the playoffs as it toppled Kaohsiung Truth, 107-85, in the final day of the elimination round of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) on Sunday in Taiwan.

The Filipinos finished the elims with an 11-9 win-loss slate to enter the next round as the No. 3 seed. The Truth bombed out of the tourney with a 5-14 mark.

Filipino-American forward Lawrence Domingo led Alab with 23 points on 11-out-of-17 shooting and added nine boards.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. finally ended his personal scoring drought with 21 points to go along with his 10 rebounds and seven assists in an all-around effort.

“We’re just trying to get a momentum going into the playoffs,” said Alab head coach Mac Cuan.

“You can’t really go to the playoffs feeling down. That’s why this game was so important for me because I wanted them to be locked in mentally,” he added.

Alab led by as high as 21 points in the game, 55-34, but Kaohsiung managed to slice the lead to 72-78 under eight minutes remaining.

Jens Knuttel made clutch plays for Alab, scoring 10 points and had four steals to put the game out of reach.

Alab Pilipinas will face the No. 2 Singapore Slingers in the best-of-three semifinal series on April 2 at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

The other semifinals pairing pits top seed Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions against No. 4 Saigon Heat.