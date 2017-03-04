Alab, Dragons to clash in ABL anew

Alab Pilipinas will face defending champions Westports Malaysia Dragons in the regular season games of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) at the Sta. Rosa Arena in Laguna at 8 p.m. tonight.

The Philippine representative to the regional caging meet is at No. 3 with a 9-6 win-loss record while the Dragons are at the bottom of the standings with 13 losses in 16 games.

During their last encounter, the Malaysians handed the Filipinos a 79-77 loss at the House of Champions in Cyberjaya last February 19.

However, Alab is ahead 2-1, over the Heat in the elimination round of the tournament.

“All remaining games are important because it’s already placing for the playoffs,” Alab head coach Mac Cuan told The Manila Times.

The Filipino team is coming off a 74-70 victory over Saigon Heat at the CIS Arena in Vietnam late Friday evening.

The win snapped Alab’s two-game losing skid and placed the team back on track in their hunt to enter the next round of games.

Val Acuna led Alab with a career-high output of 23 points as they level their season series with the Heat at two wins each.

American import Sampson Carter registered 19 markers and 12 boards while Filipino Lawrence Domingo had 11 points and nine rebounds.