Alab drops Okosa, eyes defensive-minded import

In line with its defensive capability revamp, Alab Pilipinas is set to replace World Import Reggie Okosa for its ongoing campaign in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8.

Team owner Charlie Dy told The Manila Times in an online interview that the Tanduay-backed squad decided to release Okosa on Tuesday to look for a more defense-oriented import.

“We need a rim protector and a defensive stopper for his position,” said Dy.

According to Dy, the Filipino ball club will have a new import player after Christmas day but refused to drop a name until a deal is sealed.

Okosa tallied a double-double average of 24 points and 13.5 rebounds on top of two assists in 36.1 minutes of action in four games.

However, the 6-foot-10 center-forward’s consistent production did not convert to victories as Alab posted a dismal 1-3 win-loss record, including a three-game losing skid at the start of the season.

It was only in their last game of the year that the Filipino cagers notched a win, wherein Okosa pumped in 19 points and as many boards in their 78-61 romp of Formosa Dreamers last Saturday.

The 36-year old American played as the lone reinforcement in that blowout win as Ivan Johnson was sidelined due to back spasms.

Alab will parade its new import when it takes on Westports Malaysia Dragons on January 3 next year at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.