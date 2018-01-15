Alab drubs Mono Vampire, evens record to 4-4

Justin Brownlee and Ray Parks, Jr. took charge as Alab Pilipinas posted an emphatic bounce-back win at the expense of Mono Vampire Basketball Club, 114-87, in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Sunday night at the Stadium 29 in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

Brownlee came through with a strong all-around performance of 29 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks while Parks tallied his season-best 19 markers to go with seven boards and six dimes as Alab jumped back to the winning track after a tough 80-90 home loss to Singapore Slingers.

With its biggest victory of the season so far, the Tanduay-backed squad solidified its hold of No. 6 with an even 4-4 win-loss record.

Josh Urbiztondo chipped in 17 points highlighted by five triples even as Renaldo Balkman and Pamboy Raymundo turned in double digits with 14 and 10 markers, respectively.

Alab torched Mono Vampire from the field, draining 48 percent of its 94 attempts while limiting the home team to just 36 percent shooting clip. The Filipino cagers also outgunned the Thais from beyond the arc, 14-5.

Eager to rebound from a setback, Brownlee and company waxed hot early on, building a 20-9 lead midway the first quarter. Mono, however, was able to keep pace and cut the gap to 22-26.

It was the closest the host would get as Alab began to pull away in the second frame, with Urbiztondo burying a corner triple to cap a blazing 18-10 run for a 50-32 spread.

The Filipino ball club continued its offensive onslaught for the rest of the game and even notched a massive 33-point advantage, 104-71, in the payoff period on Brownlee’s back-to-back baskets.

Mike Singletary paced the Vampires with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Filipino guard Paul Zamar added 20 markers in a losing effort.

Mono Vampire saw its three-game winning streak come to a bitter end as the Thai team fell to No. 4 with a 6-4 slate.

The scores:

ALAB (114)— Brownlee 29, Parks 19, Urbiztondo 17, Balkman 14, Raymundo 10, Maierhofer 7, Javelona 6, Alabanza 4, Domingo 4, Celiz 2, Hontiveros 2, Sumalinog 0.

MONO (87)— Singletary 24, Zamar 20, Deguara 17, Brickman 7, Boonyai 5, Ananti 4, Chanthachon 3, Apiromvilaichai 2, Khukhandhin 2, Phuangla 2, Samerjai 1, Kruatiwa 0.

Quarterscores: 32-22; 54-37; 88-62; 114-87