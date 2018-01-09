Alab eyes fourth straight win in ABL

Alab Pilipinas shoots for a fourth straight win when it clashes against Singapore Slingers anew in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Tanduay-backed Filipino ball club battles the Singaporean squad at 8 p.m., marking the second consecutive and third overall meeting between the two squads.

Just three days ago, Alab outgunned the host Slingers in overtime to pull off an 89-80 stunner at the OCBC Arena in Singapore. The win allowed the PH to enter the magic four with an even 3-3 win-loss record.

The Jimmy Alapag-mentored team scored 11 points while limiting Neo Beng Siang’s wards to just two points in the extension period resulting in their third straight victory after a dismal start this season.

Renaldo Balkman led Alab in that win as the Puerto Rican import topscored with 26 points on top of eight rebounds while fellow reinforcement Justin Brownlee tallied 17 markers, eight assists and seven boards.

Alab looks to bank again on Balkman and Brownlee, who was recently named World Import Player of the Week after averaging 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in his first two games in the regional hoops tilt.

Ray Parks Jr. and Josh Urbiztondo are expected to provide additional firepower after chipping in 11 and eight markers, respectively, in the previous win.

The Slingers, meanwhile, eye to snap a two-game losing skid and post a repeat of their 97-83-road victory over the Filipino cagers in their first encounter.

Singapore dropped to the sixth spot with a 3-5 slate following its loss to Alab.

Christien Charles, who made his season debut for the last season’s runner-up, proved to be a bright spot as the two-time World Import Most Valuable Player notched a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds.