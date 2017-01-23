Alab to face Saigon Heat on Friday

Alab Pilipinas will meet the Saigon Heat in the elimination round of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) at the Olivarez College in Parañaque on Friday.

The Philippines is currently No.3 in the standings with a record of five wins and three losses.

On the other hand, the Saigon Heat is at the bottom two with a dismal card of five losses and a single win.

Alab Pilipinas is keen to return to the winners’ column after absorbing its first loss in four games from Hong Kong.

Alab lost 93-80, to the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions at the latter’s home turf on Sunday.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr. led Alab Pilipinas with 23 points and nine assists.

The Saigon Heat, on the other hand, lost to the Westports Malaysia Dragons, 82-67, at the House of Champions in Cyberjaya on Friday.