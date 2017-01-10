Alab to face Slingers anew Jan. 13

Coming off a victory against the Kaohsiung Truth on Sunday, Alab Pilipinas will be aim-ing for back-to-back wins when they battle the Singapore Slingers anew in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) at the Alonte Sports Arena in Laguna on January 13.

The Slingers scored two straight wins against Alab earlier in the tourney.

The Singaporean squad beat Alab in their ABL debut, 66-71, last November 27 in front of the Filipinos’ home crowd. The Slingers defeated the Philippine team again, 68-71, at the OCBC Arena in Singapore last December 18.

Alab won 86-77 against the Kaohsiung Truth at the Kaohsiung Municipal Senior High School in Taiwan late Sunday. It was the Philippines’ third consecutive victory against Taiwan in the ABL.

Filipino-American guard Bobby Ray Parks Jr. led Alab with 28 points on top of eight rebounds and six assists.

New imports Sampson Carter and James Hughes made their presence felt in the match. Carter finished with 23 markers, six assists and two steals while Hughes contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.