Alab guns for semis slot today

Alab Pilipinas aims for a semifinals berth when it battles Saigon Heat in Game 2 of their quarterfinals series in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 today at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The San Miguel-backed squad leads the best-of-three tussle after winning the series opener 110-100, at home last Sunday.

A win by Alab Pilipinas in its 7 p.m. (8 p.m. in Manila) duel against the Vietnamese will earn the team a final four tiff with second seed Hong Kong Eastern Sports Club.

Alab head coach Jimmy Alapag will bank anew on skipper Ray Parks Jr. and World Imports Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman while Heritage Import Lawrence Domingo is expected to provide firepower off the bench.

Parks sizzled with a playoff career-best 24 points while Brownlee flirted with a triple-double with 22 markers, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Filipino ball club’s first ABL playoff win in the franchise’s history.

Domingo fired 18 points to go with six rebounds even as Balkman tallied a double-double of 17 markers and 20 boards in the crucial victory.

Alapag vowed to guide his men better after they allowed Saigon’s starters to score heavily last outing.

“We gave up a hundred points to four guys. That falls on me. We have to be sharper both offensively and defensively,” said Alapag.

Maxie Esho had a career game high of 42 points and 11 rebounds. Fil-Am guard Mikey Williams and Akeem Scott scored 19 markers apiece while Moses Morgan had 16 points. The four cagers accounted for all but four of the Heat’s total output.

Saigon is set to miss the services of its mentor Kyle Julius, who was suspended by the league for the remainder of the quarterfinals.

As per ABL rules, a player or coach will automatically get suspended for a game after incurring a fifth technical foul in a season. Additional technical infractions will merit more suspensions.

Julius was assessed with his fifth and sixth technical fouls this season in the first half of Game 1, resulting in his ejection with two minutes left in the second quarter.