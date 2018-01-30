Alab hosts Chongson Kung Fu in Sta. Rosa, Laguna

Eyeing to extend its winning streak, Alab Pilipinas takes on the formidable Chongson Kung Fu in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 today at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

Alab seeks to make it four wins in a row following a triumphant three-game road campaign.

After winning over Thailand’s Mono Vampire Basketball Club (114-87) and Indonesia’s CLS Knights Surabaya (92-87), the Filipino ball club beat the Saigon Heat, 95-87, just three days back at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Alab’s latest victory brought the team back to the magic four with a 6-4 win-loss record.

The Jimmy Alapag-mentored squad will bank anew on World Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee, who tallied 26 and 25 points, respectively, on top of a combined 35 rebounds in the previous outing.

Heritage Import Lawrence Domingo, Ray Parks Jr. and Josh Urbiztondo are expected to provide extra firepower on offense.

Chongson, which sits on No. 2 with a 6-1 slate, is also coming off a two-game winning roll.

The Nanhai-based team’s most recent win came at the expense of the struggling Formosa Dreamers, 88-77, last Saturday at the Changhua Stadium in Taiwan.

American reinforcements Justin Howard and Anthony Tucker showed the way for the Chinese squad in that conquest, finishing with 23 and 22 points, respectively, while Filipino-American cagers Caelan Tiongson and Mikh McKinney contributed a combined 29 markers and 16 boards.