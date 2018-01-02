Alab hosts Westports Dragons today

Alab Pilipinas springs back to action when it battles the visiting Westports Malaysia Dragons at the resumption of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m., with both ball clubs gunning for the No. 5 spot in the nine-team tourney.

The Tanduay-backed Alab Pilipinas is currently No. 7 with a 1-3 win-loss record.

Coach Jimmy Alapag and his wards went into holiday break after a huge 78-61 road victory against the Formosa Dreamers, snapping a three-game losing skid that started at the opening of the season.

The Filipino squad seeks to improve its slate with newly acquired reinforcement in Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman, who replaced Reggie Okosa and Ivan Johnson as World Imports. Okosa was released while Johnson was incapacitated by back spasms.

The No. 6 Westports Malaysia, on the other hand, are also keen to improve its 1-2 card with the re-signing of Filipino-American swingman Joshua Munzon and the addition of American big man AJ West.

Munzon took over compatriot Reil Cervantes as Heritage Import while West succeeded fellow American cager Curtis Washington.

The Dragons will try to bounce back from a 90-107 loss to Thai squad Mono Vampire and halt a two-game slide after a 116-112 season-opening win over the former.