Alab, Mono Vampire dispute ABL crown

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas and Mono Vampire Basketball Club dispute the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 championship today at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

It’s all-in or nothing as the Filipino squad and the Thai team clash in the winner-take-all tiff at 8 p.m.

Alab Pilipinas failed to end the title series after losing 83-88 to a Paul Zamar-led Mono Vampire just two days ago at the Stadium 29 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Filipino Heritage Import guard Zamar sank a dagger floater with 18 seconds left, sealing the deciding Game Five.

Prior to the 2-2 series deadlock, Alab enjoyed a 2-1 upperhand after winning the opener in Sta. Rosa and Game Three in Bangkok.

Mono prevailed in Game Two for a 1-1 knot then tied the series anew last Monday.

Two-time Local Most Valuable Player Ray Parks Jr. is tabbed to carry the fight for the Jimmy Alapag-mentored squad along with World Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee.

Lawrence Domingo, Paolo Javelona, Josh Urbiztondo and Oping Sumalinog are out to provide support for Alab that is raring to become the third Filipino ball club to snare the ABL crown.

Zamar together with Filipino-American floor general Jason Brickmann and foreign reinforcements Sam Deguara and Mike Singletary are expected to lead the charge for the Vampires of Douglas Marty.