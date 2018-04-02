Alab outplays Saigon, nears semis berth

Alab Pilipinas repulsed the pesky Saigon Heat, 110-100, to draw first blood in their quarterfinals encounter in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Sunday night at The Arena in San Juan City.

The San Miguel-backed ball club erected a massive lead early on then weathered a late fightback by Saigon to bag the upperhand in their best-of-three series.

It was also the first playoff win for Alab in franchise history. Head coach Jimmy Alapag though rued his men’s near meltdown in the endgame.

“We had the game in hand in a lot of instances but let them get back into it, turnover, bad fouls. The only advantage is we won the first game,” said Alapag, who admitted his shortcomings in a subpar performance.

“I’m happy we won but I don’t think I did a very good job. In an effort standpoint, it was great but we were far from the sharpest we could be. That’s on me,” he added.

Team captain Ray Parks Jr. fired a playoff career-best 24 points highlighted by three triples while Justin Brownlee flirted with a triple-double as he drilled in 22 markers, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Lawrence Domingo played off the bench to contribute a season-high 18 points and six rebounds even as Renaldo Balkman chalked a huge double-double of 17 markers and 20 boards.

Maxie Esho came up with a career game of 42 points and 11 rebounds while Fil-Am guard Mikey williams and Akeem Scott scored 19 markers apiece for Saigon. Moses Morgan had 16 points in the loss.

“We gave up (almost) a hundred points to four guys. That falls on me. We have to be sharper both offensively and defensively,” said Alapag.

Alab nonetheless tallied 36 bench points to douse the offensive outburst of the Heat’s starters.

The Filipino squad waxed hot early as it mounted a 30-19 lead in the opening quarter.

With Saigon mentor Kyle Julius ejected late in the first half due to two technical foul infractions, Alab went on to dominate and even posted its largest lead at 97-75 early in the final frame.

The visiting Vietnamese cagers though muscled their way back as they closed to within 91-103 on Esho’s trey.

Brownlee finished an alley-oop play with a thunderous one-hand dunk triggered by Balkman’s lob pass for a 106-94 cushion with 2:13 left, sealing Alab’s one-game lead.