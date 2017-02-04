Alab Pilipinas clashes with Saigon anew

Alab Pilipinas tries to reassert its mastery over Saigon Heat as they face off anew in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) today at the Almendras Gym in Davao City.

Alab shoots for its seventh win against their Vietnamese counterparts as ABL goes to Davao for the first time.

Game time is set at 8 p.m. with the Philippine seeking to repeat its 99-77 conquest over the same team the last time out held at the Olivarez College Gym in Paranaque, City.

Alab Pilipinas is currently holding a 6-3 win-loss mark, good for third spot in the team standings. Saigon is lurking at the bottom of the standings with a 1-7 mark.

Filipino-American guard Bobby Ray Parks Jr. sizzled in their previous encounter, going perfect at the rainbow line (8-for-8) to finish with a game-high 35 points.

The Heat try to rebound from a 71-loss to Taiwan-based Kaohsiung Truth last February 1 and arrest a thee-game losing skid.