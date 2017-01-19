Alab Pilipinas’ to collide against Hong Kong Lions Jan. 22

Alab Pilipinas is riding high on a three-game winning streak and looks to keep it firing when it goes up against the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions in a high-powered matchup between two of the top teams in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at the Southorn Stadium, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Sunday.

Alab Pilipinas (5-2) will be leaning on Bobby Ray Parks, Jr. who is currently leading in almost every statistical category and has been their main man in big wins against leading team Singapore Slingers, defending ABL champions WestSports Malaysia Dragons, and the Kaohsiung Truth. Parks will need to deliver his season average of 22.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game to help his team grab the solo second spot against the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions, which is bannered by the trio of Lee Ki, Tyler Lamb, and Chan Siu Wing.

Parks hopes to get a big lift from Alab’s big men reinforcements Sampson Carter and James Hughes, who both immediately made an impact since coming on board last January 8, through their rebounding and rim protection.

Meanwhile, in another ABL pairing, the Saigon Heat (1-4) looks to buck their slow start by following up their first victory of the season with another against the defending ABL champions WestSports Malaysia Dragons (1-5), which is also looking to get back to their winning ways on Friday.

The Alab Pilipinas vs Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions will be aired live from Southorn Stadium, Wan Chai, Hong Kong at 8 p.m. on Sunday on ABS-CBN’s S+A channel.