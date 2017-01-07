Alab Pilipinas faces Kaohsiung today

Alab Pilipinas will resume its campaign in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) as it faces the Kaohsiung Truth at the latter’s home stadium in Taiwan at 3 p.m. today

The match will be the third meeting between the two newcomers in the 2016-2017 season of the premier regional basketball tournament.

Alab beat the Truth 91-82 in their first encounter, which was the Philippine team’s second game in the tourney. Alab won again, 93-87, over Kaohsiung in their second match at held at the Olivares College Gym in Parañaque last December 11.

Filipino-American hoops star Bobby Ray Parks Jr. finished with 41 points as Alab Pilipinas outclassed the Taiwanese team.

The former National Baskeball Association Developmental League standout Parks is expected to lead Alab anew against host Taiwan.

Also seeing action today are American imports Sampson Carter and James Hughes that replaced former Alab imports Korean Lee Seung Jun and Lee Dong Jun.

Alab Pilipinas is currently No.3 with a record of two wins and two losses while the Truth is occupying the last spot with a dismal record of four defeats.