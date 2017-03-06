Alab Pilipinas falls to Malaysia anew

Alab Pilipinas absorbed a sorry 91-101 overtime loss to the visiting Westports Malaysia Dragons on Sunday in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at the Sta. Rosa Arena in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

It was Alab’s second straight defeat to the defending champions, who also pulled off a 79-77 stunner in their February 19 meeting.

Alab trailed by 10 in the final two minutes in regulation before Filipino-American guard Bobby Ray Parks, Jr. anchored the rally capped by two free throws to send the game in overtime.

In overtime, the Dragons banked on their heritage import Fil-Am Joshua Munzon to lead them to their fourth win against 13 losses.

Munzon finished the game with 25 points and three rebounds.

Parks led Alab with 27 points, seven rebounds and five boards. The PH squad dropped to 9-7 and remained at third spot.

American reinforcement Sampson Carter had 12 points and 12 rebounds while JR Cawaling and Robby Celiz combined for 24 markers for the team of head coach Mac Cuan.

Alab’s other import, James Hughes, who sat out the previous meeting of Alab and the Dragons due to passport issues, had a forgettable performance with just three markers although he grabbed 11 rebounds in the game.

“Some of the Dragons have not played much all year but our defense made them look like stars,” he said.

“The problem is that we think we are good. We’re not. If we were good, we would have blown out Malaysia. If we play this way against Hong Kong, we’ll be blown out,” Cuan added.