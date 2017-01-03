Alab Pilipinas to resume ABL campaign Jan. 6

Alab Pilipinas will resume its campaign in the elimination round of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) against the Kaohsiung Truth at the latter’s home court on January 6.

Alab Pilipinas is currently No.3 in the six-team competition with a record of two wins and two losses. The team went through rigorous training during the two-week holiday break.

Alab Pilipinas lost to the Singapore Slingers, 68-71, last December 18.

“It was good. I mean it was more about repetitions and just to stay sharp than anything else,” the 23-year-old Filipino-American Alab star player Bobby Ray Parks Jr. told The Manila Times during their first training day of the year at Enderun Colleges in Taguig City on Tuesday.

Parks said that they were also given time to rest and to recharged before returning to hard training.

“We needed that three-day break. It actually helped us recharge our bodies and rejuvenate but at the same time we had to go to the gym to stay sharp. We were very thankful for that break but right now we need to go back to work.”

Parks added that he is looking forward to working with their two new imports center James Hughes and Sampson Carter that will reinforce their frontline.

“We have new imports coming in so I know that will be huge help for us. I know that can provide for our team and they will be a big help. We really need that inside presence because we are a short team,” he said.

Hughes and Carter are replacements for former Alab imports Lee Seung Jun and Lee Dong Jun.

“Just adding size to our team will solve a lot of things,” Parks said.

The former NBA D-League player added that he is optimistic of their chances in the ABL.

“Any team is beatable at any given night. It is good that what we are doing now is that we are running more and coach is just really allowing us to be more open.”

He stressed that their side is equipped with the right talents to achieve the feat.

“Title is definitely up for grabs. Any of the teams right now can grab. It just that these next few months will really be tight and it will boil down to which team can get the right rhythm and pace,” he said.

Parks added that teamwork would be the key to winning.

“Coming off the holiday break, I still have the same belief that I have before. I believe there is a chance if we just come together and play every game together.”