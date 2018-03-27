Alab Pilipinas slays CLS Knights

Alab Pilipinas strengthened its bid for an outright semifinals seat after a 101-63 rout of CLS Knights in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Sunday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Six players scored in double figures as the San Miguel-backed ball club closed the eliminations with a 14-6 win-loss record, giving itself a chance to clinch a top two finish that guarantees a semifinals berth.

A win by Hong Kong Eastern Sports Club against Chongson Kung Fu on Wednesday will hand the No. 2 spot to Alab. The Filipino squad has nonetheless secured the No. 3 seed.

Pamboy Raymundo spearheaded Alab’s balanced attack with 20 points while skipper Ray Parks fired 19 markers.

Paolo Javelona finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, World Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee added 11 markers apiece while Lawrence Domingo tallied 10.

The Jimmy Alapag-mentored cagers waxed hot from the field, draining 56 percent of their 80 shots against CLS’ 35 percent of 76 attempts.

Alab jumped off to a searing start as it erected an early 22-9 advantage on John Ray Alabanza’s dunk.

The hosts found their shooting groove from then on and never lost hold of the huge lead.

Shane Edwards topscored for the Knights with 21 points on top of seven rebounds while fellow reinforcement Brian Williams contributed 17 markers and 12 boards.

The Surabaya, Indonesia-based team closed out its campaign at No. 7 with a 5-15 slate.

The scores:

ALAB PILIPINAS (101)– Raymundo 20, Parks 19, Javelona 18, Brownlee 11, Balkman 11, Domingo 10, Alabanza 6, Maierhofer 2, Sumalinog 2, Hontiveros 2.

CLS KNIGHTS (63)– Edwards 21, Williams 17, Lish 4, Wisnu 4, Gemilang 4, Nugroho 4, Enguio 4, Kurniawan 3, Hidayat 2, Utomo 0, Baskoro 0, Ardiansyah 0.

Quarterscores: 28-16; 56-30; 78-53; 101-63