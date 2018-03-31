Alab Pilipinas takes on Saigon Heat today

Alab Pilipinas battles Saigon Heat in Game 1 of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 best-of-three quarterfinals today at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m., with the San Miguel-backed ball club looking to capitalize on its home court advantage.

The Filipino squad finished third in the elimination round with a 14-6 win-loss record. Alab is sharing the No. 3 spot with Hong Kong Eastern Sports Club and Mono Vampire Basketball Club of Thailand. Alab was ahead of Mono Vampire in head-to-head tie breaker but inferior to Hong Kong Eastern.

Alab could have pulled off a top two finish that would have given them an outright berth to the semifinals. However, Gilas naturalized stalwart Christian Standhardinger and his Hong Kong Eastern lost at home to Fil-Am wingman Mikh McKinney and Chongson Kung Fu, 77-88, last Wednesday.

The Jimmy Alapag-mentored cagers nonetheless secured a home court edge in their playoff encounter against Saigon.

The Heat, meanwhile, managed to grab the last post-season slot with an even 10-10 slate.

In their two matches this season, the Filipino side prevailed twice over the Vietnamese team. Alab won a 95-87 at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City last January 28 before posting a record-setting 126-100 victory last week at the USEP Gym in Davao City.

Alapag is expected to bank on the formidable duo of World Imports Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman together with reigning Local MVP Ray Parks while Saigon coach Kyle Julius will pin his hopes on Fil-Am guard Michael Williams, David Arnold and Maxie Esho.