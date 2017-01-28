Alab Pilipinas torches Saigon

Alab Pilipinas barged back into the winner’s column after torching Saigon Heat, 99-77, in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at the Olivares College Gym on Friday evening.

The Philippine ball club relied on the hot-shooting performance of Filipino-American standout Bobby Ray Parks Jr. in the rout of their Vietnamese foes.

Parks ignited the field with a perfect eight-out-of-eight shooting performance from three-point distance to register a total of 35 points together with five rebounds and three assists.

Also, Lawrence Domingo was on a roll for Alab, notching a double-double tally of 15 markers and 11 boards on a 53 percent shooting performance while adding assists.

JR Cawaling similarly shined for the lone Filipino squad in the regional caging tournament with nine points, all of which were converted from beyond the arc.

Consequently, the duo of Sampson Carter and James Hughes boosted the rally of the Filipinos with a combined output of 28 points and 25 rebounds.

During the game, Alab was off to a start to quickly spark the rally of their side to erect a sizeable 24-point deficit, 54-30, going into the midgame intermission.

On the other hand, the Heat found a renewed vigor in the second half through the heroics of Fil-Am Joshua Monzon, who had 20 points and six assists, but were unable to overthrow the advantage of their hosts.

With the victory, Alab maintained their position on the third spot of the league rankings with six wins and three defeats while Saigon drop to the bottom with a dismal 1-6 win-loss card.

Meanwhile, Alab Pilipinas will be continuing their campaign in this season’s ABL competition as they once again host the Heat, this time at the Almendras Gym in Davao City on February 5 at 8 p.m.