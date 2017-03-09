Alab Pilipinas tries to end two-game slide

Alab Pilipinas battles league-leader and streaking Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions today, hoping to snap a two-game skid in the ASEAN Basketball League at Southern Stadium.

The PH squad is coming off back-to-back losses but remains at third spot in the team standings with 9-7 win-loss mark.

Alab head coach Mac Cuan wants his wards to rediscover their winning ways with three games left in the elimination phase as the playoff round approaches.

Game time is set at 8 p.m.

But they are up to a tough battle against the Lions, who are holding the top spot with a 13-2 slate.

Alab is coming off a 91-101 stunning loss to defending champion Westports Malaysia Dragons last week at the Sta. Rosa Arena in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

Filipino-American guard Bobby Ray Parks Jr. registered 27 points, seven assists and five boards, against the Dragons but his effort was not enough to save the team from another loss.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, has won its last eight matches to fortify its hold of the No. 1 spot. The Lions are coming off an 89-75 win over fellow rookie squad Kaohsiung Truth behind the 25 points and seven rebound of Marcus Elliot.