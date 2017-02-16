Alab to play Dragons in Bulacan today

Alab Pilipinas will try to reassert its mastery over defending champions Westports Malaysia Dragons as they clash today in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

The lone Philippine ABL team defeated the Malaysian squad, 65-54, last January 15, and the home team hopes to get the same result in their 8 p.m. encounter.

Alab is coming off a thrilling 64-62 overtime win over the Singapore Slingers in Singapore despite a low nine-point output from star player Bobby Ray Parks. The PH squad improved its mark to 8-4.

Head coach Mac Cuan said the win against the Slingers gave them the boost in their campaign but they can’t take lightly the Malaysian team, reeling at the bottom of the team standings with a 2-9 slate.

“We prepare for every team the same way as we prepare before regardless it is against the defending champion or a newbie like Hong Kong,” said Cuan.

Cuan expects the former National University standout Parks to bounce back from a poor shooting performance that resulted in his lowest output this season.

“I’m not really worried about him with his lowest output. He’s not 100 percent [at the moment]but I expect him to play tomorrow and be aggressive,” said Cuan.

“Ray [Parks] always gives us his hundred percent whether he is hurt or not. Even if he is not scoring for us, he does other things like rebounding, passing and defending.”

Parks shot just 25 percent against the Slingers and had only three boards and same number of assists. He was averaging 24 points and eight rebounds per contest prior to that match.

Cuan expects the Bulakenyos to provide the home crowd support to give them the extra boost in the match.

“The fans’ support always help us All of our home games so far have been packed so my players really get excited to play,” said Cuan.