Alab rallies to defeat visiting Chongson in OT

Alab Pilipinas pulled off a rally to outlast Chongson Kung Fu in overtime, 94-91, seizing its fourth straight victory in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Ray Parks Jr. joined forces with Justin Brownlee, Renaldo Balkman and Josh Urbiztondo to extend Alab’s winning streak en route to an improved 7-4 win-loss record, solidifying its hold of the No. 4 spot.

Parks’ season-high 31 points helped the Filipino ball club in erasing an 11-point deficit to keep pace with the strong Chinese squad all game long.

Staring on a 72-78 deficit, Urbiztondo knocked down three triples to spark a 10-2 run handing Alab an 82-80 lead with 1:35 remaining.

The spitfire guard, however, committed a turnover that led to Justin Howard’s game-tying jumper, 84-84. Brownlee muffed a potential game-winning triple as the regulation time expired.

Balkman stepped up in the extension period, scoring the home team’s first five points and coming up with crucial defensive stops, before Brownlee took over down the stretch.

After Howard split his free throws for a 91-90 Chongson lead, Brownlee sank two shots from the charity stripe to bring the advantage back to Alab, 92-91, with 48 seconds left.

A scary moment for the host occurred when Brownlee turned the ball over with 13 ticks remaining but Balkman came to the rescue, intercepting a pass by Sidikejiang Kamiran. Brownlee then hit a basket to seal the win.

World Imports Brownlee and Balkman finished with 20 points apiece and a combined 27 rebounds to make up for their paltry 14-of-45 shooting clip.

Urbiztondo poured all his nine points in a pivotal rally late in regulation while Heritage Import Lawrence Domingo and Rico Maierhoffer added eight and six markers, respectively, to compensate for the scoreless outings of three other players.

American big man Howard and Filipino-American guard Mikh McKinney tallied 25 points each for the second-running Chongson, which absorbed its second defeat in eight games.

Anthony Tucker chipped in 24 points and nine rebounds while Fil-Am guard Caelan Tiongson had 11 markers for the Nanhai-based team.

Meanwhile, team owner Charlie Dy announced on Instagram early Thursday that Alab has forged a new partnership with San Miguel after former main backer Tanduay pulled out last week.

“Alab Pilipinas welcomes our new partners #SanMiguelPalePilsen, #Petron and #Magnolia, and will now be called #SanMiguelAlabPilipinas,” said Dy on his post.