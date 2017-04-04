Alab ready for Game 2, says coach

ALAB Pilipinas coach Mac Cuan remains optimistic that his team can bounce back from their Game 1 semifinals loss to the Singapore Slingers and tie their series in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

“Without sounding cocky or over confident, I honestly don’t think Singapore can beat us if we play to our full potential,” said Cuan on Tuesday during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at the Golden Phoenix Hotel in Pasay City.

Alab surrendered a 77-67 decision to the Slingers in their semis opener last Sunday that spoiled the debut of Kiefer Ravena for the PH squad.

Ravena registered a team-high 16 points for Alab but it was not enough to beat the Slingers at their home turf.

Xavier Alexander emerged as the biggest thorn in Alab’s side as he tallied 24 points and nine rebounds for Singapore.

“We need the discipline on defense. We had a game plan but we deviated from the plan. We let Alexander score 24 points. The plan was to challenge his shots but we did not close out on him,” said Cuan.

“It’s really about our locals stepping up and our shooters must hit their open shots so Singapore’s defense cannot collapse on us. It’s a do-or-die game for us on Friday,” Cuan concluded.

Game 2 is at the Baliwag Star Arena in Bulacan.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID