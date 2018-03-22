Alab scorches CLS Knights

Alab Pilipinas crushed CLS Knights, 84-67, to keep its top two finish hopes alive in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Wednesday night at the Caloocan City Sports Complex.

Reigning Local MVP Ray Parks and Heritage Import forward Lawrence Domingo sparked a fiery rally in the third period that allowed the San Miguel-backed squad to break away for good.

With the blowout win, Alab improved its win-loss record to 13-6 for No. 4. The top two teams at the end of the eliminations will gain an outright berth to the semifinals.

Parks fired a game-best 21 points on a 53 percent shooting clip while World Import Justin Brownlee finished with 15 markers, seven rebounds and five assists for the Filipino squad that managed to pull off a win despite the absence of Renaldo Balkman in the second half.

The Puerto Rican reinforcement racked up 12 points, eight boards and five assists before being sidelined by an ankle injury late in the first half. Domingo poured all his seven points in the third frame to go with 12 rebounds.

Alab zoomed to a strong start thanks to Balkman’s exploits but CLS came alive in the second frame to threaten within 33-41.

Parks and Domingo stepped up in the third quarter, igniting a 27-14 run that gave the host a commanding 71-49 lead.

The Jimmy Alapag-mentored team never relinquished the lead for the rest of the contest.

Brian Williams led the Indonesian squad with 19 points and 18 rebounds while Shane Edwards added 17 markers and eight boards.

The also-ran Knights slid to a 5-14 slate.