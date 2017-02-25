Alab seeks to bounce back vs Saigon

Alab Pilipinas will try to get back on the winning track when it battles Saigon Heat in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) today at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam.

The lone Philippine representative to the regional caging meet is coming off a 77-79 loss to defending champions Westports Malaysia Dragons last February 19.

Robby Celiz led Alab in that game with 23 points and three assists while Sampson Carter and Jeric Fortuna contributed 21 and 12 markers, respectively.

On the other hand, the Vietnamese side is fresh from an impressive 95-87 win against the Dragons behind the 24-point output of Moses Morgan.

Alab and Saigon are currently tied in their head-to-head duel this season.

The Filipinos drew the first blood with a dominant 99-77 conquest of the Vietnamese side at their home court last January 27.

But the Heat returned the favor and tied their season series after shocking the home team Alab, 72-65, at the Almendras Gym in Davao last February 5.

Alab Pilipinas is holding the solo third spot with an 8-4 card while Saigon is at the fifth spot with a 4-8 slate.