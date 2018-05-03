Alab slays Mono Vampire for ABL crown

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas captured the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 crown with a 102-92 demolition of Mono Vampire Basketball Club of Thailand, in the winner-take-all Game Five of the finals on Wednesday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Alab Pilipinas’s triumph was powered by the hoops prowess of World Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee. Alab became the third Filipino ball club to win the ABL championship, ending a five-year drought for the Philippines in the regional hoops tilt. The Philippine Patriots was the tourney’s inaugural champ while San Miguel Beermen won the title in 2013.

Puerto Rican big man Balkman finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists while American forward Brownlee flirted with a triple-double after racking up 24 markers, 12 boards and nine dimes.

With Balkman and Brownlee at the helm, Alab had a searing start that resulted in its largest lead at 81-56 late in the third quarter.

The Filipino squad was never threatened from that point onward.

Back-to-back Local MVP Ray Parks Jr. capped off his stellar season with 13 points, four assists and two rebounds. Parks earned the Finals MVP award with an average of 22 markers and 5.6 boards in the title series that went down the wire.

It was a redemption for Parks, who won the top individual plum for locals last year but failed to lead Alab to the finals. The 25-year old wingman also dedicated the title to his late father Bobby Ray Parks Sr., who fell short in steering San Miguel to the ABL trophy against the Indonesia Warriors in 2012.

Parks and company gave the 40-year old Jimmy Alapag a championship victory in his coaching debut.

Mike Singletary led Mono with 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists while the 7-foot-4 center Sam Deguara tallied 24 markers and 18 boards.

Filipino guard Paul Zamar scored 19 points and Fil-Am playmaker Jason Brickmann had nine markers for the Vampires, who tied the series at 2-2 in the Thai capital of Bangkok but were not able to sustain their strong second period performance in the deciding match.

The scores:

ALAB PILIPINAS (102)– Balkman 32, Brownlee 24, Parks 13, Raymundo 9, Domingo 9, Javelona 7, Urbiztondo 5, Hontiverso 3, Alabanza 0, Celiz 0, Maeirhofer 0, Su malinog 0.

MONO VAMPIRE (92)– Singletary 32, Deguara 24, Zamar 19, Brickman 9, Chanthachon 6, Apiromvilaichai 2, Khukhandhin 0, Boonyai 0, Sunthonsiri 0, Phuangla 0, Ananti 0, Klahan 0.

Quarterscores: 27-14; 54-45; 82-61; 102-92