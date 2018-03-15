Alab smashes Saigon Heat, halts losing run in ABL

Alab Pilipinas snapped a losing skid in a record-setting fashion at the expense of Saigon Heat, 126-100, in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Wednesday night at the University of Southeastern Philippines Gym in Davao City.

The San Miguel-backed ball club’s output anchored on a 51 percent shooting clip eclipsed Saigon’s previous record of 121 points earlier this season.

Alab also fired a record-tying 18 triples, which was tallied by the Heat as well.

With the blowout win, the Jimmy Alapag-mentored team gained a share of third with Mono Vampire Basketball Club of Thailand on identical 12-6 win-loss slates.

Renaldo Balkman led Alab’s onslaught with 30 points and seven rebounds while fellow import Justin Brownlee drilled in 24 markers highlighted by six treys on top of 13 rebounds and four assists.

Team skipper Ray Parks Jr. and Pamboy Raymundo chipped in 13 points apiece while Paolo Javelona scored 11 markers for the Filipino cagers, who are still on the hunt for a top two finish that will give them an outright berth to the semifinals.

Alab bucked a poor first quarter showing before taking a comfortable 68-47 lead on Brownlee’s jumper late in the first half.

The Filipino squad would continue its red-hot shooting in the third frame, draining six three-pointers for a 101-73 advantage entering the payoff period.

Maxie Esho paced Saigon with 24 points and five rebounds while Michael Williams added 19 markers, six boards and five assists.

Despite the loss that brought them down to 9-9, the Heat seized the last playoff slot after Westports Malaysia Dragons’ 68-87 defeat to CLS Knights.