Alab stretches streak to five games

Alab Pilipinas leaned on a strong third quarter as it clobbered Singapore Slingers, 82-69, for its fifth straight win in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Sunday at the OCBC Arena in Singapore.

The Filipino ball club, now backed by San Miguel, outscored the Singaporean side in the third period, 29-16, en route to extending its winning streak.

With its eighth overall win against four losses, Alab has tightened its grip of the fourth spot.

Renaldo Balkman led the Jimmy Alapag-mentored team with 21 points on top of six rebounds, four assists and three steals while Josh Urbiztondo fired 17 points highlighted by five triples.

Justin Brownlee tallied a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while skipper Ray Parks Jr. also added 16 markers for Alab, which avenged its 80-90 loss to the Slingers last January 11.

It was a sluggish start for the Filipino cagers, who trailed behind by as much as 11 points, 18-29, early in the second quarter.

Brownlee poured seven points to spark a furious run that kept Alab within jabbing distance, 37-38, heading into the break.

The visiting team waxed hot after the restart, draining eight unanswered points, but the host retaliated to keep the contest close, 46-49.

Alab then uncorked a 15-4 spurt capped by Urbiztondo’s trey at the 2:40 mark of the third frame for a commanding 64-50 lead. Alapag and his men never looked back as they even their head-to-head record against Singapore at 2-2.

Xavier Alexander finished with 32 points while Christien Charles was the only other double-digit scorer with 14 markers for the Slingers, whose win-loss card fell to 7-7.

Meanwhile, former Philippine Basketball Association player Keith Jensen came through with an impressive debut to help CLS Knights Surabaya notch a 92-82 win over Westports Malaysia Dragons at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The Filipino-American wingman chalked 18 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting as he aided the Knights in posting back-to-back wins for a 3-8 slate.

In the day’s other game, Filipino-American guard Mikey Williams had an all-around effort of 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Saigon Heat stunned Christian Standhardinger and the Hong Kong Eastern anew, 118-115, at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.