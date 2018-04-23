Alab survives Mono Vampire in OT, takes 1-0 series lead

Justin Brownlee fired a record-setting 46 points as San Miguel Alab Pilipinas smothered Mono Vampire Basketball Club in overtime, 143-130, in Game 1 of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 finals on Sunday night at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

World Import forward Brownlee marked the ABL finals record on an 18-of-29 shooting clip to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists, giving the Filipino ball club the lead in the best-of-five championship series.

Alab’s 143-point eruption also eclipsed the team scoring record of 126 markers it made in a win over Saigon Heat in the eliminations.

“In all my years of being involved in professional basketball, I’ve never seen and never been part of a game like what you saw tonight,” said Alab head coach Jimmy Alapag.

“I was amazed with the offensive showing we put on in a 45-minute game,” the young mentor added.

Brownlee’s import buddy Renaldo Balkman played equally impressive as the Puerto Rican big man pumped in a double-double of 39 points and 15 rebounds.

The two foreign reinforcements made huge plays down the crucial stretch.

Down by four, Brownlee knocked down a booming triple over the gigantic arm of 7-foot-4 Samuel Deguara to push Alab to within 119-120 with 15 seconds left.

Brownlee fished the fifth foul of Deguara with four ticks remaining but missed his first free throw. The American forward intentionally muffed his second foul shot though he failed to convert his follow-up.

Balkman was at the right place and at the right time to clean up Brownlee’s miss, 121-121, sending the classic game to extension period.

Brownlee and Balkman then took turns in hammering the nail in the coffin, draining basket after basket to secure the series-opening victory for Alab.

Team captain Ray Parks Jr. chipped in 27 points, five rebounds and three assists while Heritage Import Lawrence Domingo added 14 markers, six boards and two dimes off the bench.

Mike Singletary paced Thai team Mono Vampire with 42 points, 10 rebounds and six assists even as Filipino guard Paul Zamar contributed 25 markers highlighted by four triples.

Maltese center Deguara tallied 21 points to go with 11 rebounds and Fil-Am playmaker Jason Brickman dished out an ABL finals record 14 assists in the loss.

The scores:

ALAB PILIPINAS (143)— Brownlee 46, Balkman 39, Parks 27, Domingo 14, Raymundo 9, Javelona 8, Alabanza 0, Celiz 0, Hontiveros 0, Sumalinog 0, Urbiztondo 0.

MONO VAMPIRE (130)— Singletary 42, Zamar 25, Deguara 21, Brickman 15, Apiromvilaichai 14, Chanthachon 7, Klahan 6, Boonyai 0, Khukhandin 0, Phuangla 0.

Quarterscores: 26-32, 59-58, 87-87, 121-121 (OT), 143-130