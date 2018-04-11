Alarm raised by senator over Ifugao Rice Terraces

APART from world-famous Boracay in Aklan and other beaches in Palawan and Bohol, the Banaue Rice Terraces in Ifugao province are also experiencing serious degradation and in need of immediate government attention.

The Banaue Rice Terraces is one of several Rice Terraces in the northern Cordillera region and the most popular among tourists but because of several factors like soil erosion and lack of interest in farming among younger generations, the area is now deemed to be in serious trouble.

Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, said he would file a resolution for a panel to look into the Banaue Rice Terraces as well as ongoing efforts to protect and restore one of the country’s national treasures.

He disclosed a planned Senate inquiry into the rice terraces on Monday after visiting the Banaue Rice Terraces and he saw the poor situation of what was once hailed to be one of the world’s greatest engineering wonders.

Ejercito said he noticed a number of informal settlers occupying portions of the terraces in violation of the law that prohibits the construction of houses within heritage areas.

The rice terraces that used to cover 1,600 hectares of agricultural land have been declared “World Heritage Site” by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organizations (Unesco) in 1995.

Banaue and other rice terraces in the Cordillera region were declared National Treasures in 1973 though Presidential Decrees 260 and in 1978 through PD 1505.

The terraces are also protected under Republic Act 10066 enacted in 2010, which provides for the protection and conservation of the National Cultural Heritage but were placed on the endangered list by the World Heritage Committee because of threats posed by neglected irrigation systems and migration.

National government agencies like Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, National Mapping and Resource Information Authority and National Commission for Culture and the Arts along with Unesco came up with programs to sustain the rehabilitation and protection efforts for the terraces.

In June 2012, the World Heritage Committee decided to remove the Ifugao Rice Terraces from the list of endangered world heritage sites over successful efforts of the Philippines to restore them.