Alas in, Vanguardia out as Phoenix coach

Phoenix Petroleum tapped multi-titled collegiate mentor Louie Alas as its new head coach for the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43.

Alas replaced Ariel Vanguardia, who brought the Fuel Masters to a pair of quarterfinal finishes during his term.

Phoenix Team Governor Raymond Zorillo confirmed to The Manila Times the appointment of Alas as head coach and Lyceum coach Topex Robinson as Associate Head Coach on Thursday through a text message.

“After evaluating the performance of the team this past season, Mr. Ariel Vanguardia and Justino Pinat have earlier stepped down from their coaching positions with the best interest of the Team in mind,” Zorillo said.

“With this development, the management has appointed Louie Alas and Topex Robinson as Head Coach and Associate Head Coach respectively.”

“Said coaches represent two of the brightest coaching minds in the game today and we feel fortunate that they will be leading the future of our team as well as other basketball related activities. The management is elated with these changes and are expecting a different Fuel Masters team in terms of attitude, passion, intensity and pride in each game they play in Asia’s oldest professional basketball league,” Zorillo added.

Vanguardia, who replaced Koy Banal as head coach last May, 2016, steered the Petroleum Masters to two quarterfinals stints in this year’s Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup.

But they were eliminated in the Governors Cup with 2-9 win-loss record.