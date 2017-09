Alaska finally snapped a 14-game losing spell that started last conference by beating San Miguel Beer, 90-79, on Saturday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Angeles University Foundation gym in Pampanga. The victory was the Aces’ first win after seven games this conference.

Import LaDontae Henton led Alaska with 36 points and 15 rebounds.

San Miguel Beer’s win-loss record dropped to 3-3.

JOSEF T. RAMOS