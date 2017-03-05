Alaska IronKids to usher in Ironman weekend

Kids aged 6-to-14 take center stage on March 11 as they showcase their stuff in their own version of triathlon – the Alaska IronKids – in Subic Bay.

Around 300 youngsters, expected to be led by the multi-titled Borlain sisters – Samantha, Tara and Franchezka, veteran internationalist Wacky Baniqued and Jane Macalaad, will see action in the event serving as the appetizer to the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3.

Up for grabs in the Alaska IronKids are the 6-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 age-group titles and it will feature newcomers and regular campaigners.

The event also serves as the kickoff of a three-stage circuit, that includes two aquathlon on April 9 at the Manila Polo Club and on June 3, also in Subic. It will culminate in the Alaska IronKids Triathlon in Mactan, Cebu in August.

All category winners will be given free entry to the Cebu IronKids with free flights and accommodations, all courtesy of Alaska.

Produced and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and sponsored by Alaska Milk Corp., the Alaska IronKids is the junior version of the Ironman, which also features swimming, biking and running events.

The Alaska IronKids is held to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serving as a perfect venue for family bonding.

The youngsters will actually share the spotlight with the Century Tuna Superbods: The Underpants Run, which is again expected to provide the sizzler of a side-event to the much-awaited Ironman 70.3.

It will feature the country’s Superbods finalists – who will all be running alongside the fancied names of the sport. It will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Subic Yacht Club and pass through a scenic route along the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Even non-participants are enjoined to participate in the event backed by marketing partners AlcoPlus, Cetaphil, Daylong, Devant, Department of Tourism Region 3, Omega Pain Killer, PLDT Subictel, Regent, Sanicare and Storck with The Philippine Star, Cignal, Hyper HD, AsiaTRI.com and FinisherFix as media partners.

Other supporters of the annual event are 2Go Express, SBMA, MNTC, Gatorade, Saucony, Timex, Alaska, David’s Salon, Gu, Intercare, Prudential Guarantee, Santé Barley, TYR, DOT, TPB and Aces Subic Bay.