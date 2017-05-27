Alaska IronKids ushers in Regent 5150 weekend

Children aged 6-to-14 showcase their stuff ahead of the Regent 5150 Triathlon when the Alaska Ironkids Aquathlon is held on June 3 at the WOW Recreation and Activity Center/Remy Field in Subic Bay.

The top finishers in the Ironkids Aquathlon I at the Manila Polo Club last April are expected to banner this weekend’s cast, including 6-8 yrs old titlist Rylee Marasigan and Kyle Toledana, 9-10 yrs old winners Michael Lozada and Aubrey Tom, 11-12 yrs old rulers Zedrick Borja and Katrina Salazar and 13-14 yrs old champions Juan Francisco Baniqued and Emmanuelle Joves.

The event, tipped to draw some 300 youngsters, serves as the aperitif to the Regent 5150 Triathlon on June 4 where Aussie ace Sam Betten is eyeing a record three-peat in the men’s pro side.

Also up for grabs in the Alaska Ironkids Aquathlon II are the relay long and short titles with the regular campaigners expected to dominate and a slew of newcomers out to pull off some surprises.

The event, produced and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and sponsored by Alaska Milk Corp., also serves as the third of a four-stage Ironkids circuit which will culminate in the Alaska IronKids Triathlon in Mactan, Cebu in August.

All category winners will be given free entry to the Cebu IronKids with free flights and accommodations, all courtesy of Alaska.

The Alaska IronKids, the junior version of the Ironman, is held to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serving as a perfect venue for family bonding.

Meanwhile, organizers of the third Regent 5150 Triathlon, a 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run event sponsored by the country’s leading snack manufacturing company, see a record field clashing for top honors in the local version of the world’s largest Olympic distance triathlon series.

For details and listup, visit regent.5150philippines.com.

Backers of the event are Dept. of Tourism Region 3 and Tourism Promotions Board as presentors, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority as host venue and Acea Subic Bay as host hotel, along with 2GO Express, Powerade and Wilkins Pure, TYR, Hoka One, Active Network, Philippine Star, Trilife, AsiaTRI.com, Finisher Pix, HyperHD on Cignal, AlcoPlus, Autohub, Cetaphil, Daylong, Devant, Omega, PLDT Subictel, Sanicare, Storck, Garmin, Alaska, David’s Salon, GU, Intercare, Pioneer Insurance and Sante Barley, the Lighthouse Marina Hotel, Court Meridian, Subic International Hotel and Active Network.