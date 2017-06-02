Alaska IronKids under way in Subic

Before some of the big names of triathlon slug it out in the Regent 5150, kids aged 6-to-14 take center stage as they clash in the Alaska Ironkids Aquathlon II today (Saturday) at the WOW Recreation and Activity Center/Remy Field in Subic Bay.

They dispute the titles in the 13-14, 11-12, 9-10, and 6-8 categories and spots in the culminating race of the four-stage circuit, the Alaska IronKids Triathlon II slated August in Mactan, Cebu.

The Ironkids serves as the appetizer to the Regent 5150 Triathlon tomorrow (Sunday) where Aussie ace Sam Betten seeks a record three-peat in the men’s pro side.

Also to be disputed in the Alaska Ironkids Aquathlon II are the relay long and short titles with the regular campaigners bracing for a fierce challenge from a slew of newcomers raring to pull off some surprises.

The event, produced and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and sponsored by Alaska Milk Corp., also serves as the third of a four-stage Ironkids circuit, which culminates in the Alaska IronKids Triathlon in Mactan, Cebu this August.

All category winners will be given free entry to the Cebu IronKids with free flights and accommodations, all courtesy of Alaska.

The Alaska IronKids, the junior version of the Ironman, is held to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serving as a perfect venue for family bonding.

Meanwhile, the third Regent 5150 Triathlon, a 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run event sponsored by the country’s leading snack manufacturing company, will have a record field clashing for top honors in the local version of the world’s largest Olympic distance triathlon series.

For details, visit regent.5150philippines.com.

