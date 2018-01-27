Alaska, Magnolia aim to extend winning streak

Alaska and Magnolia will try to extend their winning run as they battle separate opponents today in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Alaska will take on Blackwater in the first game at 4:30 p.m. After a 0-2 start, the Aces won their next three games the latest a 97-83 victory against crowd-favorite Barangay Ginebra San Miguel last Sunday for a 3-2 win-loss record.

The Hotshots are also seeking a third consecutive win when they meet TNT KaTropa in the 7 p.m. second game.

“I think Blackwater is the team of the future. They have done such a good job of rebuilding their roster and coach Leo (Isaac) really has them heading to a good direction. We all saw how good they can be when they beat Ginebra, so we know that we will have to be at our best to win this game,” Alaska coach Alex Compton said in a text message.

Compton is going to rely on the trio of Calvin Abueva, Vic Manuel and Jayvee Casio.

Blackwater with a 2-3 win-loss record is determined to snap a two-game losing skid.

“We need to have an ‘A’ game tomorrow versus Alaska to bounce back from the two consecutive losses we’ve had,” said Isaac.

Magnolia, meanwhile is eyeing its fourth consecutive win as it takes on TNT, to keep its share of the No. 2 spot. The Hotshots (4-1) are running solo second behind unbeaten San Miguel Beer (5-0).

The KaTropa are coming from huge wins against Blackwater (92-83) and Meralco (99-81).

“Magnolia is playing at a very high level, and Paul Lee shooting at a very high percentage. We need our very best to compete tomorrow,” said TNT coach Nash Racela via text message.