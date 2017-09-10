Alaska rallies past Kia, keeps QF playoff bid alive

Alaska leaned on Calvin Abueva and import LaDontae Henton in crunch time to pull off a 102-94 come-from-behind win over Kia on Sunday and stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

From a 67-77 deficit after the third period, the Aces outscored the Picanto in the pivotal fourth quarter, 35-17, including big plays from Jayvee Casio, Abueva and Henton to improve their win-loss record to 3-6.

Abueva finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Casio had 12 of his 20 points in the last frame on top of seven assists and Henton flirted a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to lead Alaska.

Kia’s import Geron Johnson came out with a blazing performance of 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but all his efforts went to waste after failing to put the Picanto on the win column.

Kia, which is already out of the playoff race, stayed winless in nine straight games.

Johnson tied the game at 94-all after hitting a three-pointer under the last two-minute mark, but Henton answered with a trey and Casio drilled in a jumper putting the Aces on top, 99-94, with only 36.6 ticks left in the game.

The Picanto couldn’t buy a basket since then, allowing the Aces to get the win.

Scores:

ALASKA 102 – Abueva 26, Henton 20, Casio 20, Exciminiano 14, Banchero 11, Thoss 4, Racal 3, Baclao 2, Cruz 2, Mendoza 0, Magat 0, Pascual 0, Galliguez 0, Enciso 0.

KIA 94 – Johnson 39, Paniamogan 12, Elorde 11, Yee 11, Khobuntin 10, Ballesteros 4, Celda 3, Jaime 2, Corpuz 2, Revilla 0, Camson 0, Salva 0.

Quarterscores: 23-27, 46-51, 67-77, 102-94