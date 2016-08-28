Alaska routs import-less Blackwater

After a disappointing loss to reigning champion San Miguel Beer, Alaska vented its ire on Blackwater by posting a 107-87 lopsided win on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 41 Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Import LaDontae Henton took advantage the absence of Blackwater import Eric Dawson, as he scattered 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting in the field plus eight rebounds in the first three quarters before sitting out in the whole fourth frame.

“It was a good advantage for us that Dawson is not around although he’s there in our preparations,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton during the post game interview. “We just lost to San Miguel Beer without an import. We didn’t play fantastic but we played solid.”

Rookie Kevin Racal tallied 12 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting beyond the arc and guard Chris Exciminiano had 11 points, while Chris Banchero added eight points along with a career-high 12 assists and three steals also for the Aces.

“It was nice to get back into the win column we’re not used to be where we are right now,” added Compton.

The Aces improved to 3-5 win-loss record. Alaska was coming off a frustrating 103-106 loss to San Miguel Beer on Wednesday.

After leading by 25-20 at the end of first period, the Aces went to Henton and Racal to ignite a 29-16 run in the second quarter leading to 54-36 cushion at the half. Henton had 13 points alone in second period and the rookie from Letran shot a perfect 3-of-3 from downtown.

Alaska exploited Blackwater’s porous defense by scoring six three-pointers against one of the Elite aside from dishing out 15-6 assists and 4-3 steals output in the first half. The Aces, playing fantastic throughout the game, maintained their performance even in the third and fourth quarter.

Alaska outscored Blackwater in the third frame, 28-18, to establish its biggest advantage, 82-52, before closing out that quarter ahead by 82-54. The Elite tried to make a comeback, but the insurmountable lead of the Aces was hard to overcome in the last quarter.

Dawson didn’t play the entire game due to back spasm.

Rookie Art Dela Cruz posted 23 points plus four steals, while Carlo Lastimosa finished with 18 points to lead the Elite.

Blackwater dropped to 1-7 win-loss record.