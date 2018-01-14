Alaska routs Kia for back-to-back wins

Alaska routed winless Kia, 102-65, for back-to-back victories on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I thought our defensive energy was a little misdirected in the first half that cost us to give up some baskets. And in the second half, it was little more focused,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton. “I really appreciated the effort of our guys defensively.”

Jeron Teng led Alaska with 23 points and nine rebounds. Carl Bryan Cruz finished with 16 points on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc on top of nine rebounds while Chris Banchero had 11 points to hand the Aces a 2-2 win-loss record.

Big men Jake Pascual, Calvin Abueva and Vic Manuel also scored in double figures – 10 points apiece – for Alaska.

Rashawn McCarthy scored 16 points while Eric Camson contributed 15 points to lead the Picanto, whose win-loss record dropped to 0-4.

Kia is now two losses away from matching the longest losing streak of 18-games by Great Taste in 1989.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel posted the second longest losing streak of 17 then under playing coach Robert Jaworski Sr. in 1995.

Scores:

ALASKA 102 – Teng 23, Cruz 16, Banchero 11, Abueva 10, Manuel 10, Pascual 10, Enciso 8, Thoss 5, Galliguez 5, Exciminiano 2, Potts 2, Racal 0, Casio 0.

KIA 65 – McCarthy 16, Camson 15, Tubid 13, Ababou 5, Reyes 4, Caperal 4, Celda 3, Cabrera 3, Yee 2, Galanza 0, Jamon 0, Paniamogan 0, Sara 0.