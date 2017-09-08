Alaska sinks GlobalPort

LaDontae Henton and Calvin Abueva led the Aces to a 101-88 win over GlobalPort on Friday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Governors’ Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Aces’ back-to-back wins improved their win-loss record to 2-6. Alaska just halted a 14-game losing streak that started the last conference with a 90-79 win over San Miguel Beer last Saturday.

“Good to win. It seems we got a little bounce in our favor for the last two games,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton. The Aces need to sweep their last three games against Kia, Meralco and Rain or Shine to up their chance of securing a quarterfinals slot.

Alaska’s import Henton tallied 36 points, 21 rebounds and four assists, while the hardworking Abueva produced 12 points, all in the last period. Jayvee Casio and Sonny Thoss added 11 and 10 points, respectively, also for the Aces.

“I told Calvin he is the best player that I’ve ever seen. Thirty-six and 21 rebounds? Wow that’s pretty good,” added Compton, referring to the stellar performances of Abueva and Henton.

The Aces pulled away from a 67-all at the end of third quarter to erect a 10-point lead – 88-78. Henton’s two free throws with still 3:23 left in the last quarter and Abueva’s lay-up stretched their lead to 12 points, 98-86, with only 21 ticks remaining in the game.

The absence of playmaker Stanley Pringle for the second time was a huge factor to Alaska’s victory. Pringle left the country for the US last week to attend to his ailing father.

The Batang Pier, who drew 25 points from import Murphy Holloway, dropped to 3-5.

Alaska’s defense also limited GlobalPort scorer Terrence Romeo to just five points and forced him to five turnovers. Romeo averaged 22.6 points in six games.

Scores:

ALASKA 101 – Henton 36, Abueva 12, Casio 11, Thoss 10, Baclao 8, Racal 7, Encisio 7, Exciminiano 6, Banchero 2, Pascual 2, Mendoza 0, Cruz 0.

GLOBALPORT 88 – Holloway 25, Anthony 19, Cardona 12, Guinto 10, Cortez 9, Romeo 5, Arana 4, Grey 2, Baracael 2, Celiz 0, Paredes 0.

Quarters: 26-18, 46-45, 67-67, 101-88.