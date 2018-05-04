Alaska wrecks Columbian Dyip, spoils Field’s debut

Alaska ruined the debut of import John Bailey Fields by routing Columbian Dyip 134-103 on Friday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

From a slim 31-28 lead at the end of the first period, the Aces dropped a 42-9 bomb on Columbian Dyip in the second quarter that resulted in an insurmountable 73-37 halftime advantage.

Alaska was never threatened from that point onward en route to an improved a 2-1 win-loss record

“I didn’t do anything more in the third quarter and didn’t say anything because I have some back spasm and we’re not getting any younger. We played well defensively in the first half especially in second quarter and we are up by 36,” said Alaska coach Alex Compton.

“We just have to avoid the meltdown in the third quarter.”

Vic Manuel, after posting a career-high 27 points in their last game against Blackwater, notched 20 of his 26 points in the first half. Tony Campbell added 22 points and 19 rebounds.

“He (Manuel) is such an efficient scorer and the good thing about him now is that he’s in good shape,” added Compton.

Big man Nonoy Baclao contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals also for Alaska.

Fields, who replaced original import CJ Aiken, debuted with 39 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Columbian Dyip.

Columbian Dyip’s win-loss record dropped to 2-2.

Scores:

ALASKA 134 – Manuel 26, Campbell 22, Baclao 12, Galliguez 10, Banchero 9, Magat 9, Casio 8, Pascual 8, Abueva 8, Potts 6, Teng 5, Thoss 4, Exciminiano 4, Racal 3, Andrada 0, Encisio 0.

COLUMBIAN DYIP 103 – Fields 39, Camson 10, Celda 10, Lastimosa 8, King 8, McCarthy 7, Cabrera 6, Yee 4, Gabriel 4, Khobuntin 3, Sara 2, Cahilig 2, Corpuz 0, Ababou 0, Tubid 0, Escoto 0.