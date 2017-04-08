Alay Kapwa Telethon 2017 set

Caritas Manila, in partnership with Radio Veritas 46, will conduct the Alay Kapwa Telethon 2017 tomorrow, Holy Monday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The annual telethon is done to raise awareness and funds for Caritas Damayan, the Preventive Health and Disaster Management program of Caritas Manila.

The Philippines ranked fourth as the most disaster-prone country in the world, with a total of 274 disasters hit the country over the past 20 years. Caritas Manila responds to help many affected people through Caritas Damayan. It provides emergency relief assistance, and humanitarian aid to victims, among other activities.

Listeners can participate and donate by calling 925-7931 to 39, 563-9311 or 254-5519, 562-4269. Phone line will be open throughout the live broadcast on Radio Veritas 846 and also via livestreaming at www.veritas846.ph