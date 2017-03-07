BY ANTOINETTE ESCARIO

The pre-celebration of Valentine’s Day became more meaningful as Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) employees extended their compassionate service by giving a true humanitarian gift to save lives on February 13.

Twenty-four employees participated in the joint activity of PCSO and Philippine Red Cross (PRC) “Alay ng Dugo sa Araw ng mga Puso.”

Every day, the PRC needs 2,500-3,000 blood units to meet the blood demand of Filipinos. The PRC needs healthy individuals to take a leap, roll up their sleeves and save a life!

This year, PCSO is proud to have contributed to fulfilling the rising demand for blood donors, through the generosity of the following employees:

James Vincent Nacino, Norman Espiritu, Alexander Sicat, Corazon Bennette Cedro, Danica Caissa Bonggon, Carlos Pasco, Arriane Mae Tolentino, Catherine Mariano, Dina Mariz Sulaña, Allan Mariano, Belinda Era, Gerald Julian.

Artemio Vicente Hernandez, Ephraim Mark Chicay, Edmundo Ignacio, Christian De Leon, Joshua Benhur Macaraig, Larry Cedro, Christopher Bautista, Nikko Viñas, Richard Verdeera Jr., Salvador Gunao, Donna Laraya, Francesca Lacorte.