Alba, Ramirez rule Tee for Teeth tilt

Karloz Alba and Jeff Ramirez shot a combined 60 net score to clinch the net championship trophy in Class A division of the 2017 Tee for Teeth Open Golf Tournament last November 30 at Apo Golf and Country Club in Bago, Davao City.

The Alba-Ramirez tandem edged the duo of Leo Fusilero and Miggy Fusilero, who carded a 62.5 aggregate as they settled for the first runner-up position, followed by second runner-up Glenn Yap and Toffee Tionko, who combined for 65.

Tsikoy Saavedra and Vincent Gumapac, meanwhile, were crowned Class A gross champions with a low gross score of 60.

In the Class B division, Okang Dumama and Ibrahim Zailon sizzled with net 62 to claim the crown, while the pair Ed Herrera and Benjie Senining and the duo of Doy Relampagos and Nido Albarillo tandem, made a 62.5 and 63.25, to place second and third, respectively.

John Gross and Jun Singson were declared the low gross champions in Class B with 68.

Class C gross champions Richard Matus and Marco Te posted a gross 74 while net champions were Graham Dumama and Kirby Abdullah, who combined for 67.

Net first runner-up Larry Baluso and Rommel Cubelo made 67.5 while Class C net second runner-up Gil Bullecer and Marco Fuentes shot a 68.

Firing an 85, Victoria Brias and Angela Enofre snared the ladies gross diadem.

Ladies net champions Lee Kyung Rae and Park Myun Seon finished with 60.75 followed by second placer Danica Nagayo and Tsuky Ortega with 63.75 and third placer Maricek Km and Park Ok Hee with 66.