Albay beauty crowned Miss World PH 2016

Catriona Elisa Magnayon Gray outshone 23 other candidates and was declared Miss World Philippines 2016 on Sunday night at the Manila Hotel.

Gray, a Filipino-Australian, represented the province of Bicol where her grandmother and great grandmother were born. The 5’9 1/2” mestiza is a fashion and commercial model, singer and blogger. She also holds a black belt in choi kwang do.

The crowd favorite not only bagged the crown, she also romped off with most of the special awards. Gray was named Best in Fashion Runway, Best in Swimsuit and Best in Long Gown.

Behind the glamorous look of the 22-year-old stunner, the much-awaited question and answer portion of the pageant showed her compassion for society when she was asked why she deserves the title.

“To be a Miss World is to pass the torch that burns with passion and purpose. I would dedicate my voice and essence to carry that torch and to set tangible causes alive,” Gray gracefully answered.

She emphasized her personal advocacy, the “Paraiso Bright Beginnings Project,” where she raises funds for the education of children in Tondo,Manila.

“I would focus on passing this torch to empower others because I believe together, there is no darkness in this world that we cannot surpass,” she said.

Completing the Top 5 circle of winners were First Princess Arienne Calingo, Second Princess Ivanna Pacis, Third Princess Marah Munoz and Fourth Princess Raymundo Lemonon.

Gray will represent the country in the Miss World Philippines 2016 pageant to be held on December 20 in Washington D.C.