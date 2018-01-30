Albay to build mega tent city

LEGAZPI CITY: A mega tent city will be built here to decongest the 78 temporary evacuation camps now sheltering 22,000 families or 84,415 people packed like a sardines for more than three weeks now since Mount Mayon erupted on January 13.

Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara said the provincial government will replicate the tent city evacuees established in Santo Domingo town to prevent the spread of diseases and improve sanitation.

Bichara said Bicolano business tycoon Elizaldy Co, chief executive officer of Sunwest Group of Companies, offered a 40-hectare land in Barangay Lamba for the establishment of the tent city.

He said Co’s property is big enough to accommodate as many as 50,000 families and has water facilities.

Legazpi City has the biggest number of displaced families with 4,074 families or 15,474 persons who came living from the eight to nine-km extended permanent danger zone.

The governor said that through the tent city, the schools now being used as evacuation centers can now accommodate students who can continue their education.

The number of Mayon evacuees started to swell last week following the threat of lahar and the extension of the permanent danger zone to nine kilometers to provide a buffer zone should the Philippine Institute of Volcanology (Phivolcs) raise alert level 5.

Health monitoring

The health authorities in Albay have monitored at least 533 diseases afflicting the evacuees, mostly children.

Most common illnesses were cough and cold, respiratory infection, fever, hypertension, headache, dizziness, abdominal pain, loose bowel movement, toothache and skin diseases.

Napoleon Arevalo of the Department of Health–Bicol, said they have given P4,358,904 worth of medicines to Mayon evacuees.

The Mayon eruptions affected the cities of Legazpi, Ligao and Tabaco and six towns – Guinobatan, Camalig, Daraga, Santo Domingo, Bacacay and Malilipot.

So far, P105,701,466 million worth of agricultural crops have been destroyed as well as P25,569,000 in livestock and poultry.

Meanwhile, the National Food Authority (NFA) in Bicol released about 13,456 bags of rice to various local government units, relief agencies, legislators and other institutions for distribution to the victims of Mayon.

As of January 29, NFA local offices in Bicol released 3,300 bags to the provincial government; 300 bags to Malilipot; 200 bags to Guinobatan; 350 bags to Camalig; 2,686 bags to Legazpi City; 800 bags to Daraga; 200 bags to Libon; 450 bags to Ligao; 300 bags to Santo Domingo; 600 bags to Tabaco; 200 bags to Polangui; 1,700 bags to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council; 82 bags to Sangguniang Barangay; 158 bags to AKO Bicol Party List; 1,600 bags to the Office of Rep. Joey Salceda; 410 bags to the Office of Vice President Leni Robredo; 20 bags to the Office of Political Adviser Francis Tolentino; six bags to Magdalo Party List; six bags to Prime Waters; 50 bags to the Department of Public Works and Highways and 38 bags to Kawanggawa Foundation.

NFA Administrator Jason Aquino said the agency’s field offices in Region 5 are closely coordinating with LGUs and other relief agencies such the Department of Social Welfare and Development and Office of Civil Defense to ensure that their rice requirements are served.

The NFA market monitoring showed that average prevailing rice prices in Albay remains at P38 per kilo for regular milled, P40 per kilo for well milled, while NFA rice remains at P27 per kilo.

WITH NEIL A. ALCOBER