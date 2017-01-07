Albay Gov prioritizes schools repair

LEGAZPI CITY: Owing to major damages in public schools left by Typhoon “Nina,” Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara directed the engineering personnel to prioritize the rebuilding of schools with minor damages so the schedule of classes will be resumed as soon as possible here. Bichara said he will also review the relocation sites to move the families living along river banks and shorelines to minimize the impact of disaster to communities living in danger zones. Meanwhile, Roy Bañas, DepEd-Bicol information officer said that in Albay 186 classrooms were totally damaged and needs P223.2 million; Ligao City – 35 classrooms for P42 million and in Tabaco City – 22 at P26.4 million. Most classes in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur and some parts of Albay were scheduled to open on January 9 as the department is rebuilding temporary school shelters for students. Bañas added that 625 classrooms were totally damaged or in need of replacement in 3,827 public schools from elementary to senior high school. The damage was estimated at P750 million. While 1,082 classrooms were partially damaged and in need of major repairs and need about P378 million. Although classes have resumed for 1,576,345 students from kindergarten to senior high schools across the region, DepEd regional director Ramon Fiel Abcede allowed all local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils for localized suspension of classes to give more time to the community to clean-up and undergo minor repairs.